Speech Archive
Events
Cicero Awards
Speechwriters Association
About
Of guided missiles, and oral missives
The "terminal phase" of a guided missile often makes the difference between a strike, and a strike out. Same with a speech, says speechwriter (and Navy veteran) Andrew Barlow.
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Jean-Marc Coicaud
His speechwriting stint at the United Nations was "a great human and professional experience."
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 9, 2017
News
What will be Obama's rhetorical legacy? Writerliness.
A professor concludes the president has somehow maintained a "mystique," even after "thousands of telepromptings."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 6, 2017
News
Trump's trusted speechwriter at work on inaugural address
Stephen Miller wrote Trump's Republican National Convention Speech.; former colleague calls him a writing "machine."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 5, 2017
Featured Speech
Settlements Are Not the Cause of the Conflict, But No One Can Ignore the Threat They Pose to Peace
If more and more settlers are moving into the middle of Palestinian areas, it’s going to be just that much harder to separate.
John F. Kerry
Secretary of State, United States of America
Jan 4, 2017
News
For speechwriters on the prowl, 10 organizations in need
Speechwriters sought across sectors, across the U.S.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 4, 2017
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Eleanor Foa Dienstag
An interview with the first woman speechwriter on Wall Street.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 3, 2017
1 comment
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Cheryl Palmer Normile
A pioneering woman speechwriter looks back on her long career.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 26, 2016
News
An audience that completes the speaker's sentences together, bonds together
Is Trump's jumbled style a true asset in that it transforms his audience into a puzzle-solving team?
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 21, 2016
Featured Speech
We've Got the Scientists, We've Got the Lawyers and We're Ready to Fight
"If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite."
Jerry Brown
Governor, California
Dec 21, 2016
1 comment
News
Communicator and Goliath
How do you muster the courage to speak plainly to a CEO? We'll find out at the CEO Communication Summit in Montreal, June 13-14.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 20, 2016
29 comments
News
The Speechwriter's Life: John Russonello
A career's worth of experience yields two essential tips: Know your purpose, and know your audience.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 19, 2016
1 comment
News
2017 Cicero Speechwriting Awards issues call for entries
Speechwriters should gather the best speeches they wrote in 2016 and submit them in one of 42 categories.
Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 15, 2016
56 comments
News
Speechwriter Thomas S. LaFauci dies
"Through his words he allowed us to make our ideas and our ideals soar."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Dec 14, 2016
24 comments
News
Four seek scribes
Speechwriters wanted for Manhattan Borough prez, University of Colorado, Xerox and a banking institution in Brussels.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Dec 14, 2016
32 comments
Featured Speech
Not once have I ever stopped to ask myself, "Are my songs literature?"
"Like Shakespeare, I too am often occupied with the pursuit of my creative endeavors and ... life's mundane matters."
Bob Dylan
Singer/Songwriter
Dec 14, 2016
News
Speechwriters quietly discuss President Trump's likely effect on the silent profession
Is Trump an existential threat to speechwriters, or might his enlivening of the public debate make these jobs more important?
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 14, 2016
172 comments
News
Toys for Speechwriters
Speechwriting tech columnist Andrew Barlow's holiday gift guide a speechwriter colleague—or the child in your own speechwriter's heart.
Andrew Barlow
Founder, Overflow Communications
Dec 14, 2016
39 comments
News
Speechwriting job open, in South Carolina
LPL Financial needs a senior communication consultant in speechwriting and executive communications.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Dec 9, 2016
87 comments
Featured Speech
The Confidence that Right Makes Might, Not the Other Way Around
That’s how we can sustain this long struggle. That's how we’ll protect this country. That's how we’ll protect our Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic.
Barack Obama
President, United States
Dec 7, 2016
1 comment
News
President-Elect Trump's Effect on Rhetoric: CEO Speechwriters Now Must Be Careful!
Trump attack on Boeing recalls JFK's 1960s attack on "a tiny handful of steel executives."
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 7, 2016
41 comments
News
Why we still listen to speeches
There are only two remaining reasons to give old-fashioned speeches in this modern world: the handshake, and the hug.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 7, 2016
49 comments
News
Employee resigns over CEO letter
IBM chief Ginny Rometty wrote an open letter to President-Elect Trump, and one IBMer wrote an open letter back—her resignation letter.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Nov 30, 2016
67 comments
News
Three seek speechwriters
Dean-Farber Cancer Institute, The Carolinas HealthCare System and Teach for America are hiring executive communication pros.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Nov 30, 2016
63 comments
Featured Speech
Just Do Our Job
How journalists should defend the freedom of the press: "tell the truth as nearly as the truth may be ascertained"
Marty Baron
Executive Editor, Washington Post
Nov 30, 2016
