Speech Archive
Events
Cicero Awards
Speechwriters Association
About
To slip the surly bonds of speechwriting
To serious practitioners, leadership communication means much more than just writing speeches; it means making myths.
Read more
News
Public relations trade association comes out against "alternative facts"
"Truth is the foundation of all effective communications," says chair of the Public Relations Society of America.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 25, 2017
Featured Speech
America First
Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.
Donald Trump
President, United States of America
Jan 25, 2017
News
Two seek scribes
Princess Cruises needs someone to work in D.C. or California, and the Population Council needs someone in New York.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 25, 2017
News
Rhetorical Recap: The Speech
By failing to adjust his rhetoric to the strategic circumstances of the Inauguration, President Trump bolstered his opposition.
Michael Cornfield
Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Jan 23, 2017
1 comment
News
The stage is set
Amid many boycott threats, one group of Americans will watch the 2017 inaugural speech: People who read Vital Speeches of the Day.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 20, 2017
News
Edelman Trust Barometer holds tough truths for speechwriters
CEO credibility fell by 12 percentage points globally, and the credibility of government officials isn't high either.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 19, 2017
News
Fake news hits home
President-Elect Trump posts this photograph on Twitter, claiming it pictures him writing his own inaugural address. Very dishonest!
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 19, 2017
1 comment
Featured Speech
Brexit: No Partial Membership in the European Union
"No, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. And my job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do."
Theresa May
Prime Minister, United Kingdom
Jan 18, 2017
1 comment
News
Seven speechwriting situations
Xerox, University of Pittsburgh, J.P. Morgan and USAA among organizations seeking speechwriters.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 18, 2017
News
At Least, Trump Makes Himself Understood
Speechwriting guru Bob Lehramn argues that scholars and other critics who decry President-Elect Trump's simple language are missing the point.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 16, 2017
4 comments
News
Jimmy Carter Said What in His Georgia Law Day Speech in 1974?
What he said made Hunter S. Thompson go out to the car to get his tape recorder.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 16, 2017
News
CONTEST!
Get your client to read this phrase, and win a free membership to the PSA.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 13, 2017
News
Rhetorical Recap: The Final Episode of "The Presidency, With Barack Obama"
President Obama's Farewell Address, Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017
Michael Cornfield
Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Jan 12, 2017
News
Former Obama White House speechwriters start political podcast
"CrookedMedia" promises "no-bullshit conversation about politics."
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 11, 2017
Featured Speech
Last words
"I am asking you to believe—not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours."
Barack Obama
President, United States
Jan 11, 2017
News
Presentation agency, U.S. Senator, and Disneyland Paris among those seeking scribes.
The state of the speechwriting job market is strong.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 11, 2017
1 comment
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Jean-Marc Coicaud
His speechwriting stint at the United Nations was "a great human and professional experience."
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 9, 2017
News
What will be Obama's rhetorical legacy? Writerliness.
A professor concludes the president has somehow maintained a "mystique," even after "thousands of telepromptings."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 6, 2017
News
Trump's trusted speechwriter at work on inaugural address
Stephen Miller wrote Trump's Republican National Convention Speech.; former colleague calls him a writing "machine."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 5, 2017
News
Of guided missiles, and oral missives
The "terminal phase" of a guided missile often makes the difference between a strike, and a strike out. Same with a speech, says speechwriter (and Navy veteran) Andrew Barlow.
Andrew Barlow
Founder, Overflow Communications
Jan 4, 2017
1 comment
Featured Speech
Settlements Are Not the Cause of the Conflict, But No One Can Ignore the Threat They Pose to Peace
If more and more settlers are moving into the middle of Palestinian areas, it’s going to be just that much harder to separate.
John F. Kerry
Secretary of State, United States of America
Jan 4, 2017
News
For speechwriters on the prowl, 10 organizations in need
Speechwriters sought across sectors, across the U.S.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 4, 2017
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Eleanor Foa Dienstag
An interview with the first woman speechwriter on Wall Street.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 3, 2017
1 comment
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Cheryl Palmer Normile
A pioneering woman speechwriter looks back on her long career.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 26, 2016
50 comments
