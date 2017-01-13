Filter your feed:

Get your client to read this phrase, and win a free membership to the PSA.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 13, 2017
Rhetorical Recap: The Final Episode of "The Presidency, With Barack Obama"

President Obama's Farewell Address, Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017

Michael Cornfield

Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Jan 12, 2017
Former Obama White House speechwriters start political podcast

"CrookedMedia" promises "no-bullshit conversation about politics."

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 11, 2017
Presentation agency, labor union, U.S. Senator, and Disneyland Paris among those seeking scribes.

The state of the speechwriting job market is strong.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 11, 2017
The Speechwriter's Life: Jean-Marc Coicaud

His speechwriting stint at the United Nations was "a great human and professional experience."

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 9, 2017
What will be Obama's rhetorical legacy? Writerliness.

A professor concludes the president has somehow maintained a "mystique," even after "thousands of telepromptings."

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 6, 2017
Trump's trusted speechwriter at work on inaugural address

Stephen Miller wrote Trump's Republican National Convention Speech.; former colleague calls him a writing "machine."

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 5, 2017
Of guided missiles, and oral missives

The "terminal phase" of a guided missile often makes the difference between a strike, and a strike out. Same with a speech, says speechwriter (and Navy veteran) Andrew Barlow.

Andrew Barlow

Founder, Overflow Communications
Jan 4, 2017
Settlements Are Not the Cause of the Conflict, But No One Can Ignore the Threat They Pose to Peace

If more and more settlers are moving into the middle of Palestinian areas, it’s going to be just that much harder to separate.

John F. Kerry

Secretary of State, United States of America
Jan 4, 2017
For speechwriters on the prowl, 10 organizations in need

Speechwriters sought across sectors, across the U.S.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 4, 2017
The Speechwriter's Life: Eleanor Foa Dienstag

An interview with the first woman speechwriter on Wall Street.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 3, 2017
The Speechwriter's Life: Cheryl Palmer Normile

A pioneering woman speechwriter looks back on her long career.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 26, 2016
17 comments
An audience that completes the speaker's sentences together, bonds together

Is Trump's jumbled style a true asset in that it transforms his audience into a puzzle-solving team?

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 21, 2016
We've Got the Scientists, We've Got the Lawyers and We're Ready to Fight

"If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite."

Jerry Brown

Governor, California
Dec 21, 2016
Communicator and Goliath

How do you muster the courage to speak plainly to a CEO? We'll find out at the CEO Communication Summit in Montreal, June 13-14.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 20, 2016
The Speechwriter's Life: John Russonello

A career's worth of experience yields two essential tips: Know your purpose, and know your audience.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 19, 2016
2017 Cicero Speechwriting Awards issues call for entries

Speechwriters should gather the best speeches they wrote in 2016 and submit them in one of 42 categories.

Vital Speeches of the Day

Dec 15, 2016
Speechwriter Thomas S. LaFauci dies

"Through his words he allowed us to make our ideas and our ideals soar."

Professional Speechwriters Association

Dec 14, 2016
Four seek scribes

Speechwriters wanted for Manhattan Borough prez, University of Colorado, Xerox and a banking institution in Brussels.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Dec 14, 2016
Not once have I ever stopped to ask myself, "Are my songs literature?"

"Like Shakespeare, I too am often occupied with the pursuit of my creative endeavors and ... life's mundane matters."

Bob Dylan

Singer/Songwriter
Dec 14, 2016
Speechwriters quietly discuss President Trump's likely effect on the silent profession

Is Trump an existential threat to speechwriters, or might his enlivening of the public debate make these jobs more important?

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 14, 2016
Toys for Speechwriters

Speechwriting tech columnist Andrew Barlow's holiday gift guide a speechwriter colleague—or the child in your own speechwriter's heart.

Andrew Barlow

Founder, Overflow Communications
Dec 14, 2016
Speechwriting job open, in South Carolina

LPL Financial needs a senior communication consultant in speechwriting and executive communications.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Dec 9, 2016
The Confidence that Right Makes Might, Not the Other Way Around

That’s how we can sustain this long struggle. That's how we’ll protect this country. That's how we’ll protect our Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic.

Barack Obama

President, United States
Dec 7, 2016
