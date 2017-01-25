Filter your feed:

Primary tabs

News

Public relations trade association comes out against "alternative facts"

"Truth is the foundation of all effective communications," says chair of the Public Relations Society of America.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 25, 2017
Featured Speech

America First

Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.

Donald Trump

President, United States of America
Jan 25, 2017
News

Two seek scribes

Princess Cruises needs someone to work in D.C. or California, and the Population Council needs someone in New York.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 25, 2017
News

Rhetorical Recap: The Speech

By failing to adjust his rhetoric to the strategic circumstances of the Inauguration, President Trump bolstered his opposition.

Michael Cornfield

Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Jan 23, 2017
1 comment
News

The stage is set

Amid many boycott threats, one group of Americans will watch the 2017 inaugural speech: People who read Vital Speeches of the Day.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 20, 2017
News

Edelman Trust Barometer holds tough truths for speechwriters

CEO credibility fell by 12 percentage points globally, and the credibility of government officials isn't high either.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 19, 2017
News

Fake news hits home

President-Elect Trump posts this photograph on Twitter, claiming it pictures him writing his own inaugural address. Very dishonest!

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 19, 2017
1 comment
Featured Speech

Brexit: No Partial Membership in the European Union

"No, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. And my job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do."

Theresa May

Prime Minister, United Kingdom
Jan 18, 2017
1 comment
News

Seven speechwriting situations

Xerox, University of Pittsburgh, J.P. Morgan and USAA among organizations seeking speechwriters.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 18, 2017
News

At Least, Trump Makes Himself Understood

Speechwriting guru Bob Lehramn argues that scholars and other critics who decry President-Elect Trump's simple language are missing the point.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 16, 2017
4 comments
News

Jimmy Carter Said What in His Georgia Law Day Speech in 1974?

What he said made Hunter S. Thompson go out to the car to get his tape recorder.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 16, 2017
News

CONTEST!

Get your client to read this phrase, and win a free membership to the PSA.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 13, 2017
News

Rhetorical Recap: The Final Episode of "The Presidency, With Barack Obama"

President Obama's Farewell Address, Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017

Michael Cornfield

Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Jan 12, 2017
News

Former Obama White House speechwriters start political podcast

"CrookedMedia" promises "no-bullshit conversation about politics."

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 11, 2017
Featured Speech

Last words

"I am asking you to believe—not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours."

Barack Obama

President, United States
Jan 11, 2017
News

Presentation agency, U.S. Senator, and Disneyland Paris among those seeking scribes.

The state of the speechwriting job market is strong.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 11, 2017
1 comment
News

The Speechwriter's Life: Jean-Marc Coicaud

His speechwriting stint at the United Nations was "a great human and professional experience."

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 9, 2017
News

What will be Obama's rhetorical legacy? Writerliness.

A professor concludes the president has somehow maintained a "mystique," even after "thousands of telepromptings."

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 6, 2017
News

Trump's trusted speechwriter at work on inaugural address

Stephen Miller wrote Trump's Republican National Convention Speech.; former colleague calls him a writing "machine."

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 5, 2017
News

Of guided missiles, and oral missives

The "terminal phase" of a guided missile often makes the difference between a strike, and a strike out. Same with a speech, says speechwriter (and Navy veteran) Andrew Barlow.

Andrew Barlow

Founder, Overflow Communications
Jan 4, 2017
1 comment
Featured Speech

Settlements Are Not the Cause of the Conflict, But No One Can Ignore the Threat They Pose to Peace

If more and more settlers are moving into the middle of Palestinian areas, it’s going to be just that much harder to separate.

John F. Kerry

Secretary of State, United States of America
Jan 4, 2017
News

For speechwriters on the prowl, 10 organizations in need

Speechwriters sought across sectors, across the U.S.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Jan 4, 2017
News

The Speechwriter's Life: Eleanor Foa Dienstag

An interview with the first woman speechwriter on Wall Street.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 3, 2017
1 comment
News

The Speechwriter's Life: Cheryl Palmer Normile

A pioneering woman speechwriter looks back on her long career.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 26, 2016
50 comments