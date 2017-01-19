Jump to navigation
The stage is set
Amid many boycott threats, one group of Americans will watch the 2017 inaugural speech: People who read Vital Speeches of the Day.
Read more
Filter your feed:
Primary tabs
All
(active tab)
Featured Speech
News
News
Edelman Trust Barometer holds tough truths for speechwriters
CEO credibility fell by 12 percentage points globally, and the credibility of government officials isn't high either.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 19, 2017
News
Fake news hits home
President-Elect Trump posts this photograph on Twitter, claiming it pictures him writing his own inaugural address. Very dishonest!
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 19, 2017
1 comment
Featured Speech
Brexit: No Partial Membership in the European Union
"No, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. And my job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do."
Theresa May
Prime Minister, United Kingdom
Jan 18, 2017
1 comment
News
Seven speechwriting situations
Xerox, University of Pittsburgh, J.P. Morgan and USAA among organizations seeking speechwriters.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 18, 2017
News
At Least, Trump Makes Himself Understood
Speechwriting guru Bob Lehramn argues that scholars and other critics who decry President-Elect Trump's simple language are missing the point.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 16, 2017
4 comments
News
Jimmy Carter Said What in His Georgia Law Day Speech in 1974?
What he said made Hunter S. Thompson go out to the car to get his tape recorder.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 16, 2017
News
CONTEST!
Get your client to read this phrase, and win a free membership to the PSA.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 13, 2017
News
Rhetorical Recap: The Final Episode of "The Presidency, With Barack Obama"
President Obama's Farewell Address, Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017
Michael Cornfield
Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Jan 12, 2017
News
Former Obama White House speechwriters start political podcast
"CrookedMedia" promises "no-bullshit conversation about politics."
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 11, 2017
Featured Speech
Last words
"I am asking you to believe—not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours."
Barack Obama
President, United States
Jan 11, 2017
News
Presentation agency, U.S. Senator, and Disneyland Paris among those seeking scribes.
The state of the speechwriting job market is strong.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 11, 2017
1 comment
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Jean-Marc Coicaud
His speechwriting stint at the United Nations was "a great human and professional experience."
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 9, 2017
News
What will be Obama's rhetorical legacy? Writerliness.
A professor concludes the president has somehow maintained a "mystique," even after "thousands of telepromptings."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 6, 2017
News
Trump's trusted speechwriter at work on inaugural address
Stephen Miller wrote Trump's Republican National Convention Speech.; former colleague calls him a writing "machine."
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 5, 2017
News
Of guided missiles, and oral missives
The "terminal phase" of a guided missile often makes the difference between a strike, and a strike out. Same with a speech, says speechwriter (and Navy veteran) Andrew Barlow.
Andrew Barlow
Founder, Overflow Communications
Jan 4, 2017
1 comment
Featured Speech
Settlements Are Not the Cause of the Conflict, But No One Can Ignore the Threat They Pose to Peace
If more and more settlers are moving into the middle of Palestinian areas, it’s going to be just that much harder to separate.
John F. Kerry
Secretary of State, United States of America
Jan 4, 2017
News
For speechwriters on the prowl, 10 organizations in need
Speechwriters sought across sectors, across the U.S.
Professional Speechwriters Association
Jan 4, 2017
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Eleanor Foa Dienstag
An interview with the first woman speechwriter on Wall Street.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Jan 3, 2017
1 comment
News
The Speechwriter's Life: Cheryl Palmer Normile
A pioneering woman speechwriter looks back on her long career.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 26, 2016
39 comments
News
An audience that completes the speaker's sentences together, bonds together
Is Trump's jumbled style a true asset in that it transforms his audience into a puzzle-solving team?
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 21, 2016
34 comments
Featured Speech
We've Got the Scientists, We've Got the Lawyers and We're Ready to Fight
"If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite."
Jerry Brown
Governor, California
Dec 21, 2016
1 comment
News
Communicator and Goliath
How do you muster the courage to speak plainly to a CEO? We'll find out at the CEO Communication Summit in Montreal, June 13-14.
David Murray
Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 20, 2016
141 comments
News
The Speechwriter's Life: John Russonello
A career's worth of experience yields two essential tips: Know your purpose, and know your audience.
Neil Hrab
Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 19, 2016
59 comments
News
2017 Cicero Speechwriting Awards issues call for entries
Speechwriters should gather the best speeches they wrote in 2016 and submit them in one of 42 categories.
Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 15, 2016
188 comments
