News

The Speechwriter's Life: Cheryl Palmer Normile

A pioneering woman speechwriter looks back on her long career.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 26, 2016
4 comments
News

An audience that completes the speaker's sentences together, bonds together

Is Trump's jumbled style a true asset in that it transforms his audience into a puzzle-solving team?

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 21, 2016
3 comments
Featured Speech

We've Got the Scientists, We've Got the Lawyers and We're Ready to Fight

"If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite."

Jerry Brown

Governor, California
Dec 21, 2016
1 comment
News

The Speechwriter's Life: John Russonello

A career's worth of experience yields two essential tips: Know your purpose, and know your audience.

Neil Hrab

Rhetoric Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 19, 2016
17 comments
News

2017 Cicero Speechwriting Awards issues call for entries

Speechwriters should gather the best speeches they wrote in 2016 and submit them in one of 42 categories.

Vital Speeches of the Day

Dec 15, 2016
33 comments
News

Speechwriter Thomas S. LaFauci dies

"Through his words he allowed us to make our ideas and our ideals soar."

Professional Speechwriters Association

Dec 14, 2016
17 comments
News

Four seek scribes

Speechwriters wanted for Manhattan Borough prez, University of Colorado, Xerox and a banking institution in Brussels.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Dec 14, 2016
29 comments
Featured Speech

Not once have I ever stopped to ask myself, "Are my songs literature?"

"Like Shakespeare, I too am often occupied with the pursuit of my creative endeavors and ... life's mundane matters."

Bob Dylan

Singer/Songwriter
Dec 14, 2016
News

Speechwriters quietly discuss President Trump's likely effect on the silent profession

Is Trump an existential threat to speechwriters, or might his enlivening of the public debate make these jobs more important?

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 14, 2016
119 comments
News

Toys for Speechwriters

Speechwriting tech columnist Andrew Barlow's holiday gift guide a speechwriter colleague—or the child in your own speechwriter's heart.

Andrew Barlow

Founder, Overflow Communications
Dec 14, 2016
32 comments
News

Speechwriting job open, in South Carolina

LPL Financial needs a senior communication consultant in speechwriting and executive communications.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Dec 9, 2016
42 comments
Featured Speech

The Confidence that Right Makes Might, Not the Other Way Around

That’s how we can sustain this long struggle. That's how we’ll protect this country. That's how we’ll protect our Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic.

Barack Obama

President, United States
Dec 7, 2016
1 comment
News

President-Elect Trump's Effect on Rhetoric: CEO Speechwriters Now Must Be Careful!

Trump attack on Boeing recalls JFK's 1960s attack on "a tiny handful of steel executives."

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 7, 2016
23 comments
News

Why we still listen to speeches

There are only two remaining reasons to give old-fashioned speeches in this modern world: the handshake, and the hug.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Dec 7, 2016
32 comments
News

Employee resigns over CEO letter

IBM chief Ginny Rometty wrote an open letter to President-Elect Trump, and one IBMer wrote an open letter back—her resignation letter.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Nov 30, 2016
30 comments
News

Three seek speechwriters

Dean-Farber Cancer Institute, The Carolinas HealthCare System and Teach for America are hiring executive communication pros.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Nov 30, 2016
41 comments
Featured Speech

Just Do Our Job

How journalists should defend the freedom of the press: "tell the truth as nearly as the truth may be ascertained"

Marty Baron

Executive Editor, Washington Post
Nov 30, 2016
News

Scribe to Trump: Stick to script

Former President Bush chief speechwriter Michael Gerson hopes the White House will do away with presidential press conferences.

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Nov 27, 2016
19 comments
News

WATCH: Concession Is Part of the Profession

On Vice, three veteran political speechwriters discuss on art of the concession speech.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Nov 16, 2016
33 comments
Featured Speech

To President-Elect Trump

"To many of us it is not clear what political philosophy guides you. I wonder whether a more definitive philosophy might be that the federal government’s role in our daily lives should be limited."

Arne Sorenson

CEO, Marriott International
Nov 16, 2016
News

Four jobs in the shape of speechwriters

Target, LPL Financial, Kodak and Beloit College all hiring.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Nov 16, 2016
29 comments
News

CEOs speak truth to Trump

A roundup of CEO statements in the wake of the presidential election. Speechwriter, what shall your CEO say?

David Murray

Editor, Vital Speeches of the Day
Nov 14, 2016
36 comments
News

Rhetorical Recap: Inside an Etch A Sketch, Over and Out

Analysis of Donald Trump's election night victory speech, Hillary Clinton's concession speech and President Obama's remarks on the election.

Michael Cornfield

Associate Professor of Political Management, George Washington University
Nov 10, 2016
262 comments
News

Jobs: Two for you

McDonald's and the Federal Reserve of San Francisco are looking to hire exec comms pros.

Professional Speechwriters Association

Nov 8, 2016
18 comments